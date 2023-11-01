7-Eleven Selects Innovative Brands for 2023 Brands With a Heart Initiative

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. selected 49 up-and-coming brands to join the convenience store retailer's Brands with Heart showcase.

The five-year-old program gives chosen brands the opportunity to enter a new retail channel with the chance to see their products on the shelves across 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores in the United States.

The entities have been invited to attend the Brands with Heart showcase in early November at the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Irving, where they will be able to present their products to employees and meet with merchandising leadership for coaching, mentoring and educational sessions on how to grow their business both at 7-Eleven and beyond. Following the showcase, select brands will be chosen to participate in an in-store test at participating locations.

Criteria for selection in the program included factors like purpose-driven elements within products and business, such as local community support or environmentally conscious decision making.

"We believe our role as a leading retailer goes beyond simply providing innovative products to our customers — it's about making a lasting difference in the communities we serve," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "This year, for the first time ever, every one of our Brands with Heart participants demonstrates a purpose-driven element, bringing us one step closer to achieving this goal. We're excited to welcome these outstanding brands to the 7-Eleven family."

The 2023 Brands with Heart are:

After's Ice Cream

Anthem

Better Sour

Christie's Chips

Deux

Doughp

Dream Pops

Fillo's

Free2b Foods

Get More Vits

GinGin

Jiant

Juvee

Kencko Sticks

Knotty

Konjac Chews

Kove

Leisure Project

Like Air Popcorn

Mezcla

MOSH

Mr. Crumbles' Delectables

NUDE Mints

Origin Tea

Perfy

Petit Pot

Picadas USA

Pitaya

Pops A lot

Pork King Good

Ruani Brownie

SANG Foods

Sarilla

Scout

Shameless Snacks

Shine

Sol-ti

SOM Sleep

SPADE

Spot Detergent Sheets

SPYLT

Sweet Nothings

Tastelli

The Equitea Co.

Toom

Uncle Matt's Organic

Verb Energy

Whoa Dough

Zyn Turmeric Sticks

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.