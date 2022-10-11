7-Eleven Adds Seasonal Flavor to Its Slurpee Lineup

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc.'s latest Slurpee drink flavor is designed to appeal to consumers in search of a taste of fall.

The limited-time only Green Apple Slurpee combines tart and sweet and tastes like a freshly picked apple on a crisp autumn day, according to the convenience retailer.

The seasonal flavor is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores.

"Fall is an exciting time for us at 7-Eleven as we begin to roll out our seasonal takes on classic menu items — like the Smokey Cheddar Sausage and the Maple Pecan Danish – and our Slurpee drinks are no exception," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's proprietary beverages senior product director. "Our customers are the apples of our eyes, and we hope they love the new Green Apple Slurpee flavor as much as we do."

Although summer may be over, Slurpee fans can purchase $1 small Slurpee drinks this fall and through the end of the year.

The Green Apple Slurpee is the latest of several seasonal offerings from 7-Eleven. The retailer also brought back two fan-favorite fall coffee drinks in August: The Pumpkin Spice Latte, which combines a classic espresso flavor with autumn spices and has a baking spice aroma, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which blends mild Arabica coffee beans with a sweet pumpkin taste. The coffee has a medium body with mild spice, making the smooth drink perfect for customers who enjoy a clean and crisp finish to their daily brew, according to the retailer.

Additionally, 7-Eleven rolled out the Smokey Cheddar Sausage, its take on the German culinary staple, in September. The item is made with real cheddar cheese and a Johnsonville sausage, smoked naturally with hardwood chips.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.