7-Eleven Brings Customers Into Next Pop Culture Collaboration

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is teaming up with award-winning multimedia music company Lyrical Lemonade to provide one lucky customer the chance to win the VIP experience of a lifetime just by shopping at a 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway convenience store.

For the first time ever, Lyrical Lemonade and its founder Cole Bennett will collaborate with the c-store retailer to bring a customer on-set as an extra in an upcoming music video. The winner will be flown out to hang on set, mingle with a to-be-announced hip hop star and receive free 7-Eleven snacks.

Through Aug. 29, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards customers can enter to win by purchasing participating products in-store or via the 7NOW Delivery app. Fan favorites items like Big Bite Hot Dogs, Slurpees, coffee and all varieties of CELSIUS receive seven extra entries with purchase. Hundreds of other guests will also have the chance to win additional prizes like custom headphones and speakers.

"We've been flowing with fun collabs all summer long," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer. "We can't wait to keep this momentum going with another first-of-its-kind collab. Our customers are major music fans, and Lyrical Lemonade is a certified hitmaker. We're thrilled to give one fan the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favorite artists."

7-Eleven has spent much of the summer celebrating Slurpee drinks alongside the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, providing fans with opportunities to record exclusive tracks for summer remixes, as well as get free cups of the iconic frozen beverage.

The convenience retailer will continue to offer promotions through the end of the summer, including a buy one any size drink, get one small drink free for Slurpees, along with a selection of limited-time flavors like Summertime Citrus.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking. The company operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.