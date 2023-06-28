7-Eleven's Slurpee Inspires New Summer Track

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. collaborated with rapper and artist Flo Milli on a new track inspired by the convenience store chain's well known Slurpee drink.

Called "Anything Flows," the song features rising stars Kari Faux, 2Rare and Maiya the Don, and is filled with verses inspired by different Slurpees.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Brings Limited-Time Flavors to Slurpee Lineup]

Available now on video and song streaming platforms Spotify and YouTube, "Anything Flows" was developed in partnership with Dentsu, led by Dentsu Creative and dentsu X, produced by Nova Wav and comes complete with a Y2K-inspired music video directed by Warren Fu.

As a further part of the campaign, fans and up-and-coming artists can showcase their own musical talents by submitting lyrics to the track's opening verse via a duet with Slurpee's TikTok or remixing the Instagram Reel through July 12 and adding the tag #FlowLikeSlurpee. Entries will be judged on musicality, lyricism, execution, clarity and tone, with the top verse landing a spot on the song's remix to be released later this summer.

7-Eleven will also be partnering jewelry designer King Ice and music multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade to produce more creative products focused on Slurpees.

Between June 28 and Aug. 1, King Ice will be offering fans the chance to wear custom necklaces, rings, bracelets and more, all inspired by the Slurpee. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members will have the chance to win the jewelry — including chains valued at $2,500 — simply by purchasing participating products at participating 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores or via the 7NOW app.

Customers more interested in the musical side of things will also have the chance to win prizes, such as serving as an extra in an upcoming music video shot by Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Boosts Slurpee Giveaway as Part of Birthday Celebration]

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. is No. 1 on the2023 Convenience Store News Top 100. The company operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations