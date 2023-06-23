7-Eleven Brings Limited-Time Flavors to Slurpee Lineup

IRVING, Texas — Now that summer has officially arrived, 7-Eleven Inc. invites customers to refresh themselves with three limited-edition Slurpee drink flavors: Summertime Citrus, Sprite Lymonade Legacy and Hibiscus Lemonade.

Slurpee fans can sip their way through the summer heat all season long with the new, fruity flavors at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores, the company said.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Refreshes Iconic Slurpee]

Details of the limited-edition flavors include:

Summertime Citrus: A sweet, tart blend of mandarin orange and ruby red grapefruit.

Sprite Lymonade Legacy: Sprite's classic lemon-lime flavor with a splash of lemonade and strawberry.

Hibiscus Lemonade: A blend of classic lemonade with tart and earthy hibiscus flavors.

Summertime Citrus is available now, and Sprite Lymonade Legacy and Hibiscus Lemonade will arrive in stores on June 28.

Customers can enjoy these new flavors or other Slurpee varieties for free as part of 7-Eleven's Slurpee Day celebrations.

To create the perfect Slurpee drink pairing, 7-Eleven is also launching bold snacks, including three unique pretzel varieties from its 7-Select private label line. These new pretzels were created to be a unique mix of mini twists and rods, blended and spiced in mouthwatering flavors, including:

Dill Pickle: A combination of tangy vinegar with real dill seasonings.

Buffalo: The authentic taste of buffalo without the mess, offering a great gourmet taste and a satisfying spicy crunch.

Cinnamon Sugar: A sweet take on pretzels — a combination of sugar, spice and everything nice.

"These new limited-edition Slurpee drink flavors are the perfect beverage to quench your way through the summer heat," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's senior vice president merchandising, vault and proprietary beverages. "Whether it's a Hibiscus Lemonade paired with Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels or the Summertime Citrus with the Dill Pickle Pretzels, these flavors are as bold and unique as they are delicious!"

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.