7-Eleven Brings New Exclusive Merchandise to Online Store

While the jacket and gloves were designed exclusively for Chase, fans can get their hands on the rest of the items he was wearing as part of the expanded collaboration between the convenience retailer and football player. The merchandise features streetwear-inspired tees, crewnecks, snapbacks and fitted caps, along with gameday accessories such as insulated beverage holders, stickers and pins.

"Ja'Marr Chase's work ethic and commitment to staying 'Always Open' perfectly aligns with 7-Eleven's mission to provide the ultimate convenience for our customers," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Together, we've created something truly authentic that resonates with both our customers and his fans, and we can't wait to see all the 'Always Open' merch in the stands this football season."

As part of the promotion for the 7Collection line, 7-Eleven released a special-edition 7-Select Replenish Orange Mango flavor of the private label sports drink, featuring Chase on the label. The limited-edition drink is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores throughout the country.

"Creating this collection with 7-Eleven has been really special because it brings together my passion for both football and fashion. It was awesome to see how quickly the line came together last year, and this year we're making it even bigger and better," said Chase. "The collaboration is a natural fit because 7-Eleven promises the same commitment to their customers that I promise my teammates and fans: we're both always open."

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.