 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Brings New Exclusive Merchandise to Online Store

The "Always Open x Ja'Marr Chase" collaboration is available online while supplies last.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Ja'Marr Chase wearing Always Open clothing from 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. and pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase teamed up to drop a new line of "Always Open x Ja'Marr Chase" merchandise, available exclusively on 7Collection.com for a limited time. 

Chase gave fans their first look at the new collection with his one-of-a-kind pre-game outfit, created by Dallas-based designer, Hance Taplin. The details of the custom pieces are intended to tell a personal story; the neon-inspired reflective jacket features a 7-Eleven receipt neck label with Chase's career statistics printed on it while the pockets are printed with coordinates representing the 50-yard line of his high school's football field. He also sported bespoke gloves adorned with 2,860 hand-placed Swarovski crystals in 7-Eleven's signature colors. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Merch News from 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Releases Second Golf Collection in Online Store

7-Eleven Goes Retro With Latest Merchandise Collaboration

While the jacket and gloves were designed exclusively for Chase, fans can get their hands on the rest of the items he was wearing as part of the expanded collaboration between the convenience retailer and football player. The merchandise features streetwear-inspired tees, crewnecks, snapbacks and fitted caps, along with gameday accessories such as insulated beverage holders, stickers and pins.

"Ja'Marr Chase's work ethic and commitment to staying 'Always Open' perfectly aligns with 7-Eleven's mission to provide the ultimate convenience for our customers," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Together, we've created something truly authentic that resonates with both our customers and his fans, and we can't wait to see all the 'Always Open' merch in the stands this football season."

As part of the promotion for the 7Collection line, 7-Eleven released a special-edition 7-Select Replenish Orange Mango flavor of the private label sports drink, featuring Chase on the label. The limited-edition drink is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores throughout the country.

"Creating this collection with 7-Eleven has been really special because it brings together my passion for both football and fashion. It was awesome to see how quickly the line came together last year, and this year we're making it even bigger and better," said Chase. "The collaboration is a natural fit because 7-Eleven promises the same commitment to their customers that I promise my teammates and fans: we're both always open."

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds