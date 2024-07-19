7-Eleven Releases Second Golf Collection in Online Store

"The Always Open, Open" 2024 collection includes:

7-Eleven x Sunday Gold Gear: 7-Eleven teamed up with golf brand Sunday Golf to create a variety of premium, limited-edition items. Golfers can walk the course with the ultra-lightweight, vegan leather 7-Eleven x Sunday Golf El Camino stand bag, inspired by last year's retro golf shirt. They can also style a driver with the 7-Eleven head cover and keep drinks ice cold with the custom Big Frosty cooler bag.

Fairway Fashions: Play in style with elevated apparel from polos and windbreakers to warm-up jackets, retro button-ups and sweater vests.

Casual Cool: Hit the driving range in casual comfort with golf T-shirts that give off a laid-back vibe with a nod to convenience culture, featuring slogans like "Keeping You Refreshed on the Fairway," "The Always Open, Open," "Swing by 7/11" and more.

Shade Seekers: Top off a game with new caps, visors and bucket hats designed for keeping cool on and off the green.

To celebrate the collection drop, 7-Eleven is offering customers the chance to win a suite of collection prizes, including a custom golf bag, via a social media sweepstakes that runs from now until Aug. 6. More details are available at 7Collection.com.

"Following the incredible response to last year's golf collection, we've taken everything that customers loved about that drop and kicked it up notch with new and unique pieces this year" said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "This line was created for fashion and golf enthusiasts alike, taking the evolving appeal of golf culture and intersecting it with fashion trends to celebrate summer, sports and the joy of convenience."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.