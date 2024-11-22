7-Eleven Brings Sustainability Efforts to Private Label Beverage Line

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is focusing on plastic waste reduction and transportation efficiency with a packaging redesign for its 7-Select Replenish line of hydration beverages.

With the rollout of the new bottle design at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide, 7-Eleven continues to prioritize sustainability while maintaining the quality and taste that customers know and love, the company stated.

The convenience retailer launched 7-Select Replenish in 2019. The redesigned bottles for 7-Select Replenish offer a host of benefits, including using less plastic both in the bottle itself and in the wrapping, resulting in an estimated annual plastic waste reduction of 104 metric tons, according to the retailer. Additionally, by optimizing the packaging, 7-Eleven can fit more cases per pallet, which will reduce the number of trucks required to keep stores supplied by nearly 25%.