7-Eleven Brings Sustainability Efforts to Private Label Beverage Line
"This redesign marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to innovate and operate sustainably," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Not only does it allow us to reduce our plastic usage and streamline our logistics, but it also reflects our dedication to providing customers with products that align with their values."
Utilizing the redesigned bottle, 7-Eleven is releasing a limited-time flavor for 7-Select Replenish: Caramel Apple. The drink's profile is crisp, sweet apple blended with smooth caramel flavor to create an indulgent and refreshing product.
"This fall, we are inviting customers to embrace the changing seasons with the indulgent delight of Caramel Apple," said Nikki Boyers, vice president, private brands and emerging brands at 7-Eleven. "With its exciting blend of flavors, Caramel Apple embodies the spirit of autumn."
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.