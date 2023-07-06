7-Eleven Adds Birthday Merchandise to 7Collection

IRVING, Texas — To celebrate its 96th birthday, 7-Eleven Inc. dropped a limited edition 7/11 Birthday Collection on its online merchandise shop, 7Collection.

The capsule features a variety of custom merch aimed at those who celebrate the same titular birthday as the c-store retailer or for more general fans of the brand.

[Read more: 7-Eleven's Slurpee Inspires New Summer Track]

The new collection includes 7-Eleven-inspired party decor, trimmings and merchandise, such as baby onesies, children's T-shirts, adult T-shirts, custom wrapping paper and gift bags.

"We've always thought that being born on July 11 had its perks, but we're excited to extend the birthday celebration this year not only to those who share our birthday, but to all of the loyal fans of Slurpee," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer. "From festive décor to craveable snacks and of course, iconic Slurpee drinks, we have everything you need to celebrate the best day of the year."

[Read more: 7-Eleven Brings Limited-Time Flavors to Slurpee Lineup]

Even if a guest isn't a 7-Eleven birthday twin, all customers are invited to take advantage of other summertime offers from the chain, including new deals for its annual Slurpee Day this year. Until July 11, customers can enjoy up to three free Slurpee drinks through the following methods:

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can cool off with exclusive access to an extra free small Slurpee drink now through July 10.

Customers who order via 7NOW Delivery can enjoy another free Slurpee drink on July 8.

On July 11, anyone can get a free Slurpee drink in any 7-Eleven store.

Additional birthday deals on July 11 include:

A free 7NOW Gold Pass through the end of 2023 if customers sign up via the 7NOW app, while new and existing fuel rewards members will receive an additional 11 cents off each gallon purchased at 7-Eleven and Speedway-branded fuel locations when they use 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards.

7-Eleven loyalty members can enjoy $1 dollar food deals on a variety of items such the signature Big Bite Hot Dog, pizza slices, the cupcakes and more.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100. The company operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.