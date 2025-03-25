7-Eleven Collaborates on Cold Brew Line
Southland Reserve Cold Brew teas are available in 16-ounce bottles and are crafted using gravity-based filtration and cold steeping process. The black and green tea leaves are sourced from Argentina, Indonesia and Kenya, and are steeped for an extended period to ensure an aromatic flavor without bitterness.
The lineup includes four flavors — Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Peach Tea and Lemon Tea — and is available nationwide at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.
"At AriZona, we've always been passionate about bringing high-quality, great-tasting beverages to our customers," said Don Vultaggio, chairman and founder at AriZona Beverages. "Working with 7-Eleven to create Southland Reserve Cold Brew tea was a natural fit. By combining our expertise in cold brewing with 7-Eleven's deep-rooted legacy, we've crafted a refreshing and flavorful tea that we know customers will love."
Founded in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1992, family-owned and -operated AriZona Beverages' mission is to offer top-quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable.
Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is also a two-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program, along with its supplier partners.