7-Eleven Collaborates on Cold Brew Line

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. and AriZona Beverages are teaming up bring Southland Reserve, an exclusive private label drink line, the the retailer's network.

The new offering pays tribute to 7-Eleven's origin story as the world's first convenience store founded in 1927 as Southland Ice Co., under Southland Corp. The 7-Eleven name was coined later in 1946.

The Southland Reserve Cold Brew tea packaging design also highlights 7-Eleven's history, featuring imagery inspired by a 1950s-era photo of the convenience store, giving a visual reminder of the brand's deep-rooted legacy in convenience retailing, the company stated.

"This launch of Southland Reserve Cold Brew tea celebrates the legacy of 7-Eleven and the loyal customers who have made us who we are today," said Nikki Boyers, vice president, private brands at 7-Eleven. "With this lineup, we're bringing together the best of the past and the present, delivering a drink that is both nostalgic and refreshingly new."