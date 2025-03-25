 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Collaborates on Cold Brew Line

Southland Reserve pays homage to the convenience store retailer's heritage.
Danielle Romano
7-Eleven Southland Reserve Cold Brew Tea
IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. and AriZona Beverages are teaming up bring Southland Reserve, an exclusive private label drink line, the the retailer's network.

The new offering pays tribute to 7-Eleven's origin story as the world's first convenience store founded in 1927 as Southland Ice Co., under Southland Corp. The 7-Eleven name was coined later in 1946. 

The Southland Reserve Cold Brew tea packaging design also highlights 7-Eleven's history, featuring imagery inspired by a 1950s-era photo of the convenience store, giving a visual reminder of the brand's deep-rooted legacy in convenience retailing, the company stated.

"This launch of Southland Reserve Cold Brew tea celebrates the legacy of 7-Eleven and the loyal customers who have made us who we are today," said Nikki Boyers, vice president, private brands at 7-Eleven. "With this lineup, we're bringing together the best of the past and the present, delivering a drink that is both nostalgic and refreshingly new."

Southland Reserve Cold Brew teas are available in 16-ounce bottles and are crafted using gravity-based filtration and cold steeping process. The black and green tea leaves are sourced from Argentina, Indonesia and Kenya, and are steeped for an extended period to ensure an aromatic flavor without bitterness. 

The lineup includes four flavors — Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, Peach Tea and Lemon Tea — and is available nationwide at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

"At AriZona, we've always been passionate about bringing high-quality, great-tasting beverages to our customers," said Don Vultaggio, chairman and founder at AriZona Beverages. "Working with 7-Eleven to create Southland Reserve Cold Brew tea was a natural fit. By combining our expertise in cold brewing with 7-Eleven's deep-rooted legacy, we've crafted a refreshing and flavorful tea that we know customers will love."

Founded in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1992, family-owned and -operated AriZona Beverages' mission is to offer top-quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable. 

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is also a two-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program, along with its supplier partners.

