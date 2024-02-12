7-Eleven Debuts Sweet Selections for Valentine's Day

IRVING, Texas — As part of its Valentine's Day promotions, 7-Eleven Inc. introduced a new selection of sweets, candies and chocolate aimed at sweethearts of all ages.

"At 7-Eleven, we want to make each day a little bit sweeter for our customers," said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private brands at 7-Eleven. "Whether you prefer sweet, salty or sour — our stores have something for every love language this Valentine's Day."

The private label treats include:

Seven Select Peach Heart Gummis , available for $2.99

Seven Select Chocolate Flavored Heart Pretzels , a combo of sweet and savory available for $2.99

Seven Select Dessert Sliced Cakes , a new offering under the chain's private label, the slices are now available in two flavors: Rainbow and Marshmallow Cookie Dough.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk BIG Cookie , a bake-in-store cookie made with Hershey's Milk Chocolate Mini-Kisses and available for two for $3.

The c-store retailer will also be offering a special buy one, get one for $1 candy special, which will allow customers to buy one king-size or share size candy and get one additional selection for $1, including fan-favorite brands like Reese's, Kit Kat, M&M'S and Snickers.

The Valentine's Day products and deals are the latest from the convenience retailer. Earlier this month the company introduced Super Bowl LVIII promotions, which ran from Feb. 9-11.

7-Eleven customers can have their preferred treats delivered directly to their door via the 7NOW Delivery app, which is now accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real time tracking to let customers know their order status.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.