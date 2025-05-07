7-Eleven Enhances Its Gold Pass Program

Subscribers can get any size drink on the house, up to seven times a month.

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is changing up its subscription program.

Building on the original delivery-focused program, the enhanced 7-Eleven Gold Pass offers in-store and fuel benefits to give members even more ways to sip and save.

Members can sign up and manage their perks through the 7-Eleven and 7NOW apps. The program is available for $9.95 a month or $95 a year, and students can enjoy it at $5.95 a month or $55 a year.

In addition to the existing lineup of benefits — including free delivery on eligible orders and 10% cash back on both delivery and pickup — 7-Eleven Gold Pass members now have access to new perks including: