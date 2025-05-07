7-Eleven Enhances Its Gold Pass Program

Now, subscribers can save 5 cents on every gallon at participating 7-Eleven branded fuel stations.
- Seven free drinks every month: Subscribers can get any size coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drink on the house, up to seven times a month.
- Extra 5 cents off per gallon: Subscribers can save 5 cents on every gallon at participating 7-Eleven branded fuel stations, and they can stack the deal with other fuel discounts.
- Exclusive in-store deals: Subscribers can unlock special offers and limited-time discounts available only to 7-Eleven Gold Pass members when shopping in-store.
"We're always looking for ways to bring more fun, value and ease to our customers' daily routines," Yaqub Baiani, vice president of digital product management and experience at 7-Eleven. "The new 7-Eleven Gold Pass lets you save on everything from your morning coffee to your fuel fill-up. And now you can enjoy those perks whether you're shopping in-store, online or on the go."
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.