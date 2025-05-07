 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Enhances Its Gold Pass Program

New perks include free beverages and a fuel discount.
Melissa Kress
a female customer pouring a cup of coffee at 7-Eleven
Subscribers can get any size drink on the house, up to seven times a month.

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is changing up its subscription program. 

Building on the original delivery-focused program, the enhanced 7-Eleven Gold Pass offers in-store and fuel benefits to give members even more ways to sip and save.

Members can sign up and manage their perks through the 7-Eleven and 7NOW apps. The program is available for $9.95 a month or $95 a year, and students can enjoy it at $5.95 a month or $55 a year. 

In addition to the existing lineup of benefits — including free delivery on eligible orders and 10% cash back on both delivery and pickup — 7-Eleven Gold Pass members now have access to new perks including:

a male customer at the gas pump at 7-Eleven
Now, subscribers can save 5 cents on every gallon at participating 7-Eleven branded fuel stations.
  • Seven free drinks every month: Subscribers can get any size coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drink on the house, up to seven times a month.
  • Extra 5 cents off per gallon: Subscribers can save 5 cents on every gallon at participating 7-Eleven branded fuel stations, and they can stack the deal with other fuel discounts.
  • Exclusive in-store deals: Subscribers can unlock special offers and limited-time discounts available only to 7-Eleven Gold Pass members when shopping in-store.

"We're always looking for ways to bring more fun, value and ease to our customers' daily routines," Yaqub Baiani, vice president of digital product management and experience at 7-Eleven. "The new 7-Eleven Gold Pass lets you save on everything from your morning coffee to your fuel fill-up. And now you can enjoy those perks whether you're shopping in-store, online or on the go."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. 

