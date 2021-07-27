7-Eleven Gets Fruity With New Summertime Slurpee Lineup

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is helping customers beat the summertime heat with three new featured fruity flavors, all available for just $1 in a small, stay-cold cup at participating stores.

"The summer heat has Americans looking for ways to cool down and chill out, and 7-Eleven has lots of refreshing choices on the Slurpee machine," said Megan Edwards, 7-Eleven senior category manager. "The new stay-cold Slurpee cup gives customers more time to drink their semi-frozen favorites, whether that's one of our summer flavors or tried-and-true Cherry. And at only $1 for a small cup, the price is cool, too."

The new summer Slurpee lineup includes:

Blueberry Lemonade Bliss — The flavor of lemonade is combined with the sweet and sour taste of berry. This lovely-in-lavender drink is made with real sugar and real juice.

Pineapple Whip — This bright yellow Slurpee drink is a cool blend of pineapple and rich whipped cream flavors. The frozen tropical delight is designed to immediately transport minds to vacation mode.

Peach Perfect — It is made with real juice, is perfectly peachy in every way and has a light, slightly tart, refreshing taste.

Slurpee fans can enjoy one of the new flavors for free by redeeming their 7Rewards coupon, issued to celebrate 7-Eleven's 94th birthday, through the end of July, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 c-stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.