7-Eleven Hawaii Launches Recipe Contest
Contest details include:
- Recipe must be original, unpublished and not generated by artificial intelligence.
- Recipe must be simple — under 10 ingredients and 10 steps or less.
- Must be affordable to make and produce (under $10).
- Must be a bento or entrée.
Judging will be based on recipe taste and appearance, ease of ingredient availability, ease of mass production and quality of recipe submission.
First and second place winners will be notified via email. The first place winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize and a $250 7-Eleven Hawaii gift card, and the second place winner will receive a $500 cash prize and a $250 7-Eleven Hawaii gift card.
To view full contest rules and to submit a recipe, click here.
7-Eleven Hawaii has been putting menu innovation in the spotlight. Last year, the convenience retail chain launched Plant-Based Musubi to meet the growing demand for plant-based options.
Traditional musubi in Hawaii features a slice of grilled SPAM sandwiched either in between or on top of a block of rice, wrapped together with nori (dried edible seaweed paper) in the style of Japanese onigiri. The Plant-Based Musubi features a carefully crafted plant-based protein patty that is made from high-quality ingredients to mimic the texture and taste of traditional meat. It is prepared Katsu-style to imitate SPAM.
According to 7-Eleven Hawaii, musubi and sushi are the chain's No. 1 bestsellers.
7-Eleven Hawaii operates convenience stores serving the communities of Oahu, Big Island, Kauai and Maui.