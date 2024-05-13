7-Eleven Hawaii Launches Recipe Contest

To view full contest rules and to submit a recipe, click here.

7-Eleven Hawaii has been putting menu innovation in the spotlight. Last year, the convenience retail chain launched Plant-Based Musubi to meet the growing demand for plant-based options.

Traditional musubi in Hawaii features a slice of grilled SPAM sandwiched either in between or on top of a block of rice, wrapped together with nori (dried edible seaweed paper) in the style of Japanese onigiri. The Plant-Based Musubi features a carefully crafted plant-based protein patty that is made from high-quality ingredients to mimic the texture and taste of traditional meat. It is prepared Katsu-style to imitate SPAM.

According to 7-Eleven Hawaii, musubi and sushi are the chain's No. 1 bestsellers.

7-Eleven Hawaii operates convenience stores serving the communities of Oahu, Big Island, Kauai and Maui.