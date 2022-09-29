7-Eleven Holds Mini Celebration for National Taco Day

IRVING, Texas —7-Eleven Inc. is giving its taco fans the chance to satisfy their cravings and save money on a popular menu item. In celebration of National Taco Day on Oct. 4, members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can enjoy 10 mini tacos for just $2.

7-Eleven's mini tacos feature spicy beef filling made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices and other flavors stuffed into miniature crispy corn tortillas.

"7-Eleven is here to shell out the good times and appreciate the little things in life, like miniature food items and National Taco Day," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven senior director of hot food. "We love showing appreciation for our customers by providing value in creative ways like celebrating a fan-favorite holiday with this tasty bite-sized snack."

The mini tacos are available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations as well as for delivery through the 7NOW mobile app.

Seasonal Offerings

The convenience store retailer has been busy helping customers celebrate the seasons. On Sept. 22, 7-Eleven unveiled the Smokey Cheddar, a new menu item to welcome Oktoberfest. The Smokey Cheddar Sausage is the convenience store retailer's take on a German culinary staple.

Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs will earn 200 bonus points with each purchase of a Smokey Cheddar Sausage.

Other recent seasonal offers from 7-Eleven include the return of 7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee. The Pumpkin Spice Latte combines a classic espresso flavor with autumn spices and is available at participating 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores for a limited time.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.