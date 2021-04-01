7-Eleven Inc. Begins Makeover of Acquired 7-Eleven of Oklahoma Stores

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ten months after taking ownership of more than 100 convenience stores in the metro area, 7-Eleven Inc. launched a refresh initiative.

The convenience retailer acquired the independently operated 7-Eleven stores in central Oklahoma from 7-Eleven of Oklahoma in late winter 2019, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Now, 7-Eleven Inc. is giving at least 30 of those c-stores a makeover that includes changes to their offerings as well as their look, according to The Oklahoman.

"This has been a very unique opportunity for us," said Chris Tanco, chief operating officer with Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. "We're elated we were able to consummate the transaction. The city of Oklahoma City is growing. It's had job growth three years in a row."

The retailer made some changes soon after the acquisition closed, including adding lottery kiosks and switching out the frozen dispensed beverage offering with Slurpees.

According to the news outlet, the physical transformation of stores starts with the newest locations that were built by the Brown family, which founded the 7-Eleven of Oklahoma chain, over the past few years.

In addition to cosmetic changes and improved store flow, 7-Eleven Inc. is introducing the Laredo Taco Company to some of the c-stores.

"We have lots of exciting things planned for the Oklahoma stores that recently joined the 7‑Eleven family, and Laredo Taco Company gives customers a delicious taste of what's to come," Tanco said. "When we open Laredo Taco Company restaurants in select 7‑Eleven locations, the lines of enthusiastic customers have been out the door."

The chain is also bringing 7-Select brand items — including juices, ice cream, electronics and wines — to the newly acquired sites.

As part of its plan, 7-Eleven Inc. will replace some c-stores while renovating others. Its goal is to expand in the city and throughout the state, including Tulsa, according to The Oklahoman.

7–Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.