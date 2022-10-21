7-Eleven Inks Clean Energy Agreement for Southeast Michigan C-stores

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. enrolled in DTE Energy's MIGreenPower renewable energy program, as the convenience store retailer aims to achieve 100 percent renewable energy for all 160 of its southeast Michigan locations for 20 years beginning in 2025.

The Irving-based retailer's 32,000-megawatt hour clean energy commitment has the environmental benefit equivalent to taking nearly 3,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars off the road each year, according to DTE Energy.

"As Michigan's largest producer of and investor in renewable energy, we are proud to work with 7-Eleven on our shared goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions through clean, renewable energy," said Brian Calka, vice president, Renewable Sales and Project Development for DTE Energy.

"Through its enrollment in our MIGreenPower program, 7-Eleven is helping to bring new Michigan-based wind and solar resources online that will support Michigan's clean energy transition, create jobs and strengthen Michigan's economy," Calka added.

DTE's MIGreenPower program enables DTE Electric's residential and business customers to attribute an even greater percentage of their electricity use to Michigan-made wind and solar beyond the 15 percent DTE already provides.

On an annual basis, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled 2.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, making it one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country.

7-Eleven set a goal of reaching a 20 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from its stores by fiscal year 2027 and achieved this goal ahead of target with a 25.8 percent reduction in carbon emissions in fiscal year 2019.

After 7-Eleven took ownership of approximately 3,800 Speedway convenience stores located in 2021, the retailer continued to show progress with a 27 percent reduction in CO2 emissions in that year. As a result, the company has expanded its goal to achieve 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions by fiscal year 2030.

Going forward, 7-Eleven will continue to promote activities aimed at reducing its environmental impact, including the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and the expansion of stores that use 100 percent renewable energy.

Detroit-based DTE Energy is a diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading.

Over the next three years, DTE plans to add thousands of megawatts of new renewable energy to meet the continued growth of its MIGreenPower program.

7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.