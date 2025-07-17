7-Eleven Introduces Limited-Time Menu Items

7-Eleven restaurants are also serving up new menu items for a limited time:

Speedy Café is introducing a new Thin Crust Pizza . It is now $5 with any one topping or $8 with any Signature Recipe Pizzas, including Veggie, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Cheesy Bacon Mac and Garlic Parm Philly.

. It is now $5 with any one topping or $8 with any Signature Recipe Pizzas, including Veggie, Chicken Bacon Ranch, Cheesy Bacon Mac and Garlic Parm Philly. Laredo Taco Co. customers can dig into the new Bacon Q Breakfast Burrito . This savory mix of crispy bacon, fried potatoes, refried beans, shredded cheese and fresh cracked eggs is available for $5.

. This savory mix of crispy bacon, fried potatoes, refried beans, shredded cheese and fresh cracked eggs is available for $5. At Raise the Roost locations, the Big Sandwich Box Lunch includes a hand-breaded chicken sandwich in classic or spicy, served with classic sides, pie and a Big Gulp drink.

"We're always looking to bring fan-favorite flavors to the next-level for our customers, and this lineup checks every box," said Brandon Brown, senior vice president, fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "Our latest menu delivers on-trend options that are perfect for busy lifestyles, whether you're grabbing breakfast, lunch or a late-night snack."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.