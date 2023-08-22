7-Eleven Introduces Tailgate Menu as Football Season Nears

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is ready for football season with an array of undefeated deals on gameday snacks and hot foods. Customers can create the ultimate tailgate spread with a new menu available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores.
New gameday grub includes:
- Spicy Meat Pizza: This pie is topped with spicy pepperoni, spicy sausage, beef and bacon, as well as diced jalapeño and red pepper flakes. Members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards programs can enjoy a whole pizza for just $6.
- Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks: These two-count breadsticks make a perfect cheesy snack on the go for $2.29, according to 7-Eleven.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Roller: A spin on 7-Eleven's iconic Buffalo Chicken Roller, this item is made with turkey bacon and packed with comfort food must-haves.
- Korean BBQ Boneless Wings: The new sweet and savory Korean BBQ boneless wings are coated in a soy, garlic and pepper glaze sauce. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can enjoy eight boneless pieces for just $8.
Customers can also stock up on snacks like 7-Select chips and Big Bite hot dogs that can be delivered directly via the 7NOW Delivery app.
"With football season right around the corner — tailgating emerges as a celebration of camaraderie, competition, and of course, irresistible eats," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven's senior director of hot food. "At 7-Eleven, we're not just fueling game day — we're driving the passion that brings fans together. With every bite, we're honored to be part of the tailgating tradition by consistently bringing new products and deals to the table to make every game day an unforgettable victory."
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.