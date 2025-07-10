7-Eleven Invites Customers to 'Roll-Up & Refuel'

The new campaign consists of new broadcast advertising spots and social media content that underscore the brand's role in helping customers stock up on their favorite snacks and sips while on the go. Whether it's a quick bite between sessions at the skate park or a late-night refuel during a car meetup, 7-Eleven is always there to keep the momentum going.

Roll-Up & Refuel will run in select markets in 30-second and 15-second TV spots; 30-second and 15-second radio spots; out-of-home marketing; paid social; search and display; and streaming audio and video. The spots are also viewable on 7-Eleven's YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Highlights Pillars of Sustainability & Social Impact]

7Rewards loyalty members can enjoy exclusive deals during the campaign, including:

A large Big Gulp drink for just $1

For 7-Eleven Gold Pass subscribers, seven free drinks a month, fuel savings, zero delivery fees and exclusive delivery and in-store offers.

New customers can explore 7-Eleven Gold Pass with a 30-day free trial.

"This campaign brings to life the spirit of the communities who make us part of their everyday routine, and in return we're showing up for our customers with the snacks, drinks and deals that keep them moving," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "From skate sessions and car shows to spontaneous pit stops, 7-Eleven is here to fuel it all."

7-Eleven's online merchandise shop, 7Collection, is celebrating the nostalgic not to streetwear by teaming up with trailblazing skate label Dirty Ghetto Kids (DGK) for a limited capsule, dropping July 18. The three-piece collection, available exclusively on 7Collection.com and DGK.com, blends culture and community through bold headwear, apparel and a limited-edition skate deck.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.