Spinx Celebrates Loyalty Members

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Spinx Co. will be bringing some "extra" excitement to loyalty members with the launch of the first "Xtras Day" on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Created to celebrate the thousands of customers who are members of the Spinx Xtras loyalty program, the company will offer exclusive deals for those guests at all locations throughout the week of Feb. 26-29.

The exclusive freebies for Spinx mobile app customers include:

Monday, Feb. 26: free 16-ounce Celsius Essentials (app only)

Tuesday, Feb. 27: free 8.4-ounce Red Bull (app only)

Wednesday, Feb. 28: free 12-ounce Gatorade Fast Twitch (app only)

Additional promotions on Xtras Day itself will include:

29 cent Xtras Pay fuel discount for Xtras Pay customers only

29 cent small coffee (16-ounce) for all Xtras customers

29 cent extra-large fountain drink (32-ounce) for all Xtras customers

All registered Xtras customers will also be eligible to win one of three grand prizes:

Free gas for a year;

A $2,900 Spinx gift card; or

A free car wash club membership for one year.

Spinx relaunched its mobile app in 2021, which allows customers to more fully utilize the loyalty program from their phones. The updated platform ensures guests could not only pay for purchases in-store or at the pump via either Xtras Pay or a mobile wallet, but they could also continue to earn and redeem fuel rewards and access exclusive offers through Spinx Xtras.

Xtras Day specials will be open to registered members of Spinx Xtras only. Interested guests can register by downloading the Spinx Mobile App or visiting the company website.

Greenville-based Spinx operates 82 convenience stores across North Carolina and South Carolina. It has been honored as a 2023 Great Place To Work and recognized by Fortune magazine as a Best Workplace for Women.