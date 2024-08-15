7-Eleven Network Adds Another AriZona Beverages Exclusive Offering

"Our customers visit our stores because they know they're going to have the chance to try new and trending flavors that they can't get anywhere else," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "Last summer's AriZona ChillZicle exclusive was a great addition to our summer beverage vault, and we are thrilled to have a new and unique flavor again this year new AriZona Frost ChillZicle."

AriZona is offering fans the ability to beat the heat and get a chance to win $9,999 when they chill out with a Frost ChillZicle and tag it #AZFrostContest online in the Frost ChillZicle Challenge.

"The reaction to Tropical ChillZicle last summer just blew us away," said Wesley Vultaggio, chief creative officer at AriZona Beverages. "So this year, we knew we had to set the bar even higher, both with flavor and with impact. That's why we're giving away $9,999 to one lucky in-store fan this summer."

Frost ChillZicle is available at the low price of two for $2.50 at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide while supplies last.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.