7-Eleven Offers National Chicken Wing Day Promotions

7-Eleven's chicken wings are available in a variety of different flavors and zesty sauces, such as the fan-favorite bone-in spicy breaded chicken wings and hot honey boneless chicken wings. Whether a fan of sweet, spicy or tangy, customers can explore flavor combinations to satisfy their cravings at 7-Eleven, the company said.

Customers who need a refreshing pick-me-up to go with their wings order can try one of CELSIUS' newest flavors, Strawberry Kiwi, an iconic burst of invigorating flavors of tart kiwi with fresh, sweet strawberries. Strawberry Kiwi is the retailer's second exclusive flavor of CELISUS this year.

The chicken wings deals are also available via delivery through the 7NOW mobile app, which offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

7-Eleven added another chicken item to its menu early this month — chicken nuggets, a first-time offering that comes with the choice of ranch, spicy buffalo or BBQ dipping sauces, as Convenience Store News previously reported. The offering rolled out alongside new taquito flavors, a personal breakfast pizza and new beverages.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.