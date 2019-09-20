7-Eleven Opens Its First Mall Convenience Store

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is heading to the mall.

The convenience store retailer opened its first location inside a mall in Brandon, Fla. The Westfield Brandon c-store is the first of seven locations 7-Eleven plans to open in malls this year, according to ABC Action News.

"This year we've opened new concept stores in sporting venues and airports to meet the convenience needs of our customers," said Charles Bantos, 7-Eleven director of corporate development. "Our entry into shopping centers is aligned with our strategy of meeting customers when and where they most need us.

"Shoppers and mall employees alike can visit this 7-Eleven store to refuel with a quick snack, treat and drink, or grab one of the many meal-time options including sandwiches, salads, hot pizza, chicken tenders and entrées," he added. "7-Eleven continues to redefine convenience for consumers, and Westfield Brandon Shopping Center presented the perfect opportunity to make the leap into a multi-store shopping venue."

The latest 7-Eleven will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sundays.

"The addition of 7-Eleven at our center caters to the daily needs of our guests," said Katie Woolridge, senior shopping center manager of Westfield Brandon. "By adding daily conveniences such as these, we continue to give our guests more reasons to visit while creating a fulfilling shopping experience."

In March, the retail chain opened the first of six new test stores in the Dallas area, as Convenience Store News previously reported. The c-store features a Laredo Taco Co. restaurant and a café serving coffee drinks, made-to-order smoothies and shakes, among other beverage offerings.

In addition, the store includes a bar with wine and craft beer on tap. Customers can order adult beverages to consume on-site or in growlers to go.

7-Eleven is using the concept stores to develop brands and ideas.

In addition, on May 7, the retailer cut the ribbon on its fourth c-store at Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. It is No. 1 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.