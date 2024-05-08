7-Eleven Adds Exclusive Gatorade Flavor to Store Network

"We can't wait for our customers to get their hands on this new limited-edition flavor with Gatorade. The Midnight Ice Thirst Quencher is perfect for our shoppers who want to support their athletic performance ability without sacrificing great taste," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault and proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "It's inspiring what we can cook up when we collaborate with fan-favorite brands to create new, innovative products."

For a limited time, customers will be able to get two bottles of Gatorade Thirst Quencher Midnight Ice for $5, while 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get three for $6. The sports drink will be available both in store and via the 7NOW Delivery app.

PepsiCo has also entered into partnerships with other c-store chains for the summer season. Circle K recently launched an limited-edition Gatorade flavor, Lightning Blast, in its stores. Like Midnight Ice, the option comes in 28-ounce bottles and presents a fruity drink with a striking silver color. The retailer also extended its relationship with Mtn Dew for a third year, bringing back Mtn Dew Purple Thunder in regular and zero sugar options.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.