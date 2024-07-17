7-Eleven Delivers Value to Customers With New Summer Promotions
New members can join 7REWARDS by downloading the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.
Additionally, from now through the rest of the year, 7-Eleven is offering both new and existing 7NOW Gold Pass subscribers 10% cashback on all 7-Eleven and 7NOW delivery app orders as part of the convenience store operator's "Summer of Cashback" program.
The "Summer of Cashback" is not applicable for select age-restricted restaurant or web order products, including alcohol, tobacco and lottery purchases. It also excludes promo code reductions and is exclusive to loyalty members only. Non-Gold Pass members will receive 5% cashback.
7NOW Gold Pass allows customers to have their delivery fee waived when they order from a selection of more than 3,000 7-Eleven products. At $5.95 per month, the 7NOW Gold Pass service pays for itself in about three delivery orders per month, according to 7-Eleven.
The offers come shortly after 7-Eleven celebrated its 97th birthday and annual Slurpee Day on July 11 (7/11), which featured free Slurpee giveaways and the opportunity for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members to enter to win free drinks and snacks for a whole year by purchasing participating products, like Celsius energy drinks.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.