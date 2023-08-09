7-Eleven Hits the Links With New Merchandise Collection

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. introduced the Convenience Tour, a set of golf-inspired merchandise for brand fans who want to look good and feel good when hitting the range.

Available on 7Collection.com, the collection is appropriate for both avid golf players or dedicated spectators and includes an array of choices, such as:

Club-approved polos for the links

Crop tops, tanks and T-shirts with golf-inspired graphics

Ballcaps, bucket hats and snapbacks

Lucky number seven golf balls and tees

Convenience Tour patches, pins and socks featuring the company's vintage rooster logo from the late 1940s

Can coolers and soft-sided coolers

"We know our brand fans are also big sports fans, so we're excited to launch our first-ever 7Collection drop centered around the sport of the summer — golf," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer for 7-Eleven. "Now when avid or aspiring golf enthusiasts stop at our stores to fuel up before a day on the course, they can also look fresh on the fairway with streetwear-inspired designs in our signature colors."

Earlier in the summer, 7-Eleven introduced a Birthday Collection, which is still available on the 7Collection website. The celebratory merchandise was launched in conjunction with the company's 96th anniversary, which occurred on July 11.

For those looking to stay cool on or off the links, the c-store chain is also offering customers the chance to buy one Slurpee drink and receive a small one free at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. The deal is also available via the 7NOW Delivery app.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking. The company operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.