7-Eleven Rings in New Year With New Slurpee Flavor

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. introduced the newest addition to its Slurpee drink lineup, the Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee.

A blend of blueberry and hibiscus flavors that combines floral and fruity notes, the frozen dispensed drink is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time.

"Our customers are always looking to us to deliver unique and innovative products, and we love blending our beloved proprietary beverages with popular national brands," said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden. "Even in the chilly temperatures, this sugar-free Slurpee drink — served at a frosty 28 degrees — makes for a tasty, wintry treat sure to delight tastebuds."

The bright, purple-colored Slurpee is intended for customers who prefer a sugar-free option but also want to satisfy their sweet tooth. For others interested in a cool drink during the winter but would prefer a more classic flavor, Slurpees remain available in flavors such as Coca-Cola and cherry, according to the retailer.

To sweeten the deal, 7-Eleven is offering customers a small Slurpee drink for $1 on a limited-time basis. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can also redeem points for free snacks and goods, as well as unlock exclusive deals on products such as fruit blend fruit cups, strawberry-blueberry parfaits and various other selections.

7-Eleven had an active 2022 with its Slurpee drinks, introducing exclusive fall flavors to the lineup last October, and celebrating an extra-large Slurpee Day during the summer in honor of the retailer's 95th anniversary.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 15 countries and regions with the 7-Eleven trademark represented on more than 83,000 stores. The iconic brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.