7-Eleven Rolls Out Spring Beverage Lineup

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is celebrating spring by rolling out a whole new seasonal beverage lineup that ranges from delicately floral and sweet yet salty coffee drinks to unique fruit flavored Slurpee drinks. The beverages are meant to be the perfect companion for a warm spring day and are available for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

7-Eleven's spring coffee offering, Salted Caramel Coffee, will satisfy all cravings thanks to a hint of saltiness mixed with rich, buttery caramel flavor, the company said. The combo flavor is designed to be a perfect complement to the retailer's light-roasted, 100 percent Arabica beans.

For those who prefer a brew with subtle sophistication, 7-Eleven's sweet new Lavender Syrup will help them get the day started on a blissful note. Floral coffee fans can craft a Lavender Honeybee Buzz for $1 by choosing any size of their favorite iced coffee, adding two pumps of Lavender Syrup and one pump of honey-flavored syrup, and topping with their favorite dairy or non-dairy creamer.

7-Eleven is also introducing three new Slurpee flavors for spring:

Brisk Blood Orange — This brightly colored Slurpee combines fan-favorites Brisk Iced Tea and a Slurpee with the intense flavor of a blood orange. The result is a bold, unique flavor that sends a refreshing kick to the senses.

vitaminwater XXX: acai-blueberry-pomegranate — This flavor offers consumers a self-care moment in a fun way. It is packed with refreshing Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate flavor and serves as an "x-cellent" source of vitamins B3, B6 and B12.

Mango Lemonade — This blend of mango flavor and tart lemonade creates a revitalizing taste that demands drinkers take another sip.

Customers can enjoy a small size of the new Slurpee flavors for just $1. Additionally, for a limited time, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program can enjoy two small Slurpee drinks during the weekend for the price of one.

"7-Eleven customers are all about trying new things and our all-new seasonal beverage lineup is a fun way of giving them the variety they're looking for," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. "From fruity $1 small Slurpee drinks to fresh coffee with a great taste and value, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers have one tasty spring ahead of them. We're thrilled to continue to serve as our customers' go-to beverage destination."

The limited-time only (LTO) beverage lineup follows the introduction of two other LTO beverages this spring. In March, 7-Eleven rolled out the Churroccino and White Chocolate Caramel-flavored Mocha, available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores across the United States, as Convenience Store News reported.

The new flavors are also available for delivery by ordering through 7-Eleven's 7NOW mobile app. Additionally, with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can have their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products for $5.95 a month. Subscribers with a basket totaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits, such as the option to select a free product.

Irving, Texas-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven stores, 7‑Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits locations.