7-Eleven Welcomes Spring Season With Two New Beverages

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is celebrating the arrival of spring by rolling out two new and delicious hot beverages. The Churroccino and White Chocolate Caramel-flavored Mocha are available for a limited-time only at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores across the United States.

Customers who treat themselves to a Churroccino will enjoy the perfect combination of a classic churro's sweet cinnamon flavors and a creamy, delicious coffee taste, according to the c-store operator. They can also try the White Chocolate Caramel Mocha, which features notes of rich mocha and an irresistible combination of creamy caramel, sweet white chocolate and coffee flavors.

7-Eleven is also offering any size iced coffee for just $1 at participating 7‑Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes c-stores. Additionally, members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can pair any size cup of coffee, including the new spring flavors, with any muffin, such as the limited-time only Triple Chocolate Muffin, for just $2.

Finally, for a limited time at participating stores, members of 7Rewards who purchase six cups of coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drinks will receive their seventh cup free. The 7‑Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

"There's no doubt that our customers love their coffee. We pride ourselves in being their first stop to fuel up on their way to work and a trusted place to grab something on-the-go throughout the day," said Jacob Barnes, 7‑Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. "Whether customers want fun seasonal flavors or a more traditional brew, we have something for everyone and bring in new options so they can always try something different. Pair a hot drink or a $1 iced coffee with any of our thousands of snacks, like our limited-time only Triple Chocolate Muffin, hot breakfast sandwiches or fresh fruit."

In recent years 7-Eleven has invested more heavily in limited-time hot beverages that are suited to the season. In August 2021, the retailer sent customers on "mini vacations" with the limited-time Coconut Coffee and S'Mores Hot Cocoa, followed by the arrival of Fall Pumpkin Coffee and the Pumpkin Spice Latte in September. It also regularly adds to its 7-Reserve proprietary line of specially curated coffees.

The retailer's line of hot beverages currently arrive in a new, fresh cup designed to reflect the convenience retailer's status as the OG To-Go Since 1964 coffee destination.

At both 7-Eleven and Speedway locations, customers can be their own barista and customize every cup of coffee for free at the hot and iced beverage bar. A variety of creamers, flavored syrups and toppings can be combined in more than 3,000 different ways to devise a one-of-a-kind beverage.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. 7‑Eleven has also expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.