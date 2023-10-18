7-Eleven Serves Up Halloween Specials

IRVING, Texas — With Halloween lurking just around the corner, 7-Eleven Inc. plans to serve up a few tricks — and maybe some treats — of its own across 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

The convenience store retailer will once again bring back its fan-favorite deal for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members. On Oct. 30 and 31, loyalty members will be able to buy any large pizza and get another large pizza for free both in-store and via the 7NOW Delivery app.

The company has also launched its new Mtn Den Pitch Black Slurpee. Combining the citrus punch flavor of Mtn Dew with a blast of dark citrus and served frozen, the Slurpee will be available for a limited time only at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores.

"Halloween is a time for imagination, creativity and of course, indulgence, so 7-Eleven is proud to give customers a variety of snacks, sips and spooky styles to fuel all their frightening festivities," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president of merchandising, vault and proprietary beverages, at 7-Eleven. "This year, we're giving customers a true extraterrestrial experience with the limited time only Mtn Dew Pitch Black Slurpee; the dark citrus punch flavor is a bold addition to our Slurpee drink lineup."

7-Eleven also intends to ensure the most important part of Halloween is covered, with the introduction of new 7-Select candy, which includes holiday staples such as candy corn, gummies, cotton candy and more.

Additionally, from Oct. 25-31, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can snag standard-size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Starburst, Nerds Ropes and more for only $1.

Finally, the brand's online merchandise shop 7Collection, revealed its latest collection, Area 7-11. Inspired by out-of-this-world visitors, the drop includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories. For fans looking for some costume party inspiration, the inflatable Slurpee costume is also available.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

