7-Eleven Serves Up Holiday Pizza Deals

IRVING, Texas — In the spirit of the holiday season, starting on Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 22), 7-Eleven Inc. will be giving its 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members the gift of pizza, with deals through the end of the year available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Adds Holiday Items to Merchandise Line]





On Thanksgiving Eve, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, loyalty members can snag any flavor of whole pizza for just $6. Meanwhile customers who need a quick bite on the go can save on cheeseburger sliders, which will be priced at only $3 for two sliders all season long, or can try out the company's new Garlic Parm Meatballs seasoned with Italian herbs and spices, available for $3 through the end of the year.

"We know this time of year can be hectic, but your local 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores are here to take some things off your plate," said Dave Strachan, 7-Eleven senior vice president of fresh foods. "We are all about making our customer's lives easier, whether that is by being there when they need to pick up a bottle of wine on the way to the holiday party or by providing a quick, easy hot meal during the holiday shuffle."

7-Eleven recently debuted its lineup of holiday beverages for the colder months, including Peppermint Bark Coffee and Winter Wonderland Cocoa. Stores will also be providing holiday-inspired flavored syrups, like gingerbread, for guests who prefer to DIY their own coffee in the brand's limited edition seasonal cup. Additionally, for those who prefer candy to caffeine, M&M'S, Twix and Snickers holiday share sizes will be available for just $1 through Jan. 9.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.