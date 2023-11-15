7-Eleven Adds Holiday Items to Merchandise Line

IRVING, Texas — As part of its ongoing focus to introduce seasonal collections to its online merchandise shop, 7-Eleven Inc. has launched a line of festive apparel and accessories on 7collection.com.

The company's latest drop includes a range of unique gifts and home accessories, such as:

Knitted 7-Eleven and Slurpee inspired holiday sweaters;

7-Eleven custom printed wrapping paper and gift bags;

Beverage accessories such as tumblers and "Oh Thank Heaven" storefront ceramic mugs;

The Cars of 7-Eleven tree ornament; and

7-Eleven and Slurpee inspired beanies, along with red or green cord caps.

The convenience store chain is also introducing new 7Collection e-gift cards, which will be redeemable for any and all merchandise available on 7Collection.com.

"After some epic 7Collection drops in 2023, we're closing out the year with new holiday apparel and accessories that will be on every 7-Eleven superfan's wish list," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer. "We curated this collection with all of our brand fans in mind: car accessories for car lovers, beverage holders for Big Gulp and coffee drinkers, and new apparel for fashion aficionados. This collection captures the spirit of the season, blending our brand's iconic style with a touch of holiday magic."

In addition to the new merch, 7Collection will be offering a Black Friday special, giving shoppers 25 percent off all merchandise between Nov. 22 and 26. A Cyber Monday buy-one-get-one event on Nov. 27 will allow customers who purchase one item to receive 50 percent off a second item.

As an extra incentive, customers who sign up for the 7NOW Gold Pass between Nov. 23-27 will receive $100 in delivery credits.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.



7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.