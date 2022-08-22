7-Eleven Serves Up New Pizza Offerings

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is inviting customers to "cheese the day" by trying out two new pizza varieties.

Veggie and Breakfast Pizzas are now available by the slice or as whole pies at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores.

The Breakfast Pizza features 7-Eleven's signature crust topped with gravy, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and breakfast sausage, while the Veggie Pizza is loaded with toppings that suit fans of the classics: fire-roasted and diced red bell pepper, green bell pepper, white onions and sliced mushrooms.

"Whatever the occasion, pizza brings people together, and it's always been an obvious choice to our customers," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven senior director of hot food. "We're constantly innovating to offer our customers new, exciting ways to enjoy their favorite things. This time, we're tapping into the trends of more creative and non-traditional pizzas, including savory sauces and plant-based offerings. No matter how you slice it, you can't go wrong with either of these new craveable pizzas."

For a limited time, members of the convenience retailer's 7Rewards loyalty program can buy any size fountain drink or hot beverage and get a Breakfast Pizza slice for just $1, available while supplies last.

Additionally, first-time users of the retailer's 7NOW delivery app will receive a free pizza by using the promo code PIZZA through Sept. 6, and existing customers can enjoy $5 Whole Pizza Weekends via 7NOW.

Previous special pizza offerings from 7-Eleven include a Pi Day promotion on March 14, aka 3/14, that gave customers the chance to celebrate everyone's favorite math holiday by purchasing a whole large pie for just $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway convenience stores, as Convenience Store News reported.

In October 2021, 7-Eleven launched its spicy One Slice Challenge, which encouraged consumers to eat one slice of any 7-Eleven pizza, top it with the retailer's proprietary 11-Pepper Sauce and a bag of Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips, and wash it down with a can of Liquid Death Mountain Water.

Customers who prefer delivery can have the delivery fee waived on orders of pizza and more than 3,000 of 7-Eleven products for $5.95 per month through the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service.

7NOW Gold Pass is part of the retailer's company-wide commitment to bring value and delight to every customer experience both in and out of the store, according to 7-Eleven. All items available through the 7NOW app are available through the 7NOW Gold Pass service throughout the United States. Real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their orders.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. The company also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.