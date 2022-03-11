7-Eleven Serves Up Pi Day Special

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will once again celebrate Pi Day on March 14, aka 3/14, with a special pizza deal available at convenience store across the country. Customers can celebrate everyone's favorite math holiday by purchasing a whole large pie for just $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway convenience stores.

The pizza discount is available on Pi Day through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs, or by ordering through the 7NOW delivery app. Available pizza varieties include Cheese, Pepperoni and 7-Meat, which is topped with Chicago-style sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon and diced ham. All 7-Eleven pizzas include 100-percent real mozzarella made from whole milk, piled on the retailer's signature sauce made from vine-ripened California tomatoes.

"Our $3.14 Pi Day pizza promotion has become a tradition that our customers look forward to year after year," said Deanna Hall, 7-Eleven director of fresh foods. "Not only is Pi Day a fun and quirky math holiday, but it's a great opportunity to showcase our great quality pizza that aims to deliver unmatched convenience to our customers. Delicious pizza at a great price plus convenience equals happy customers. Now that adds up!"

This Pi Day discount is limited to two per customer while supplies last. 7-Eleven encourages customers to pair their Pi Day pies with popular snacks and drinks such as 7-Select kettle chips, ice cream pints and ice-cold Big Gulp Beverages.

Customers who order via 7NOW can waive their delivery fees through the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, available for $5.95 per month. Subscribers with a basket totaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits, including the option to select a free product such as a Slurpee.

First announced in January, the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service pays for itself in about three delivery orders per month, according to 7-Eleven. It also unlocks double the rewards for members of 7Rewards when they order through 7NOW Gold Pass. The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com.

7NOW Gold Pass is part of the c-store operator's company-wide commitment to bring value and delight to every customer experience both in and out of the store, according to 7-Eleven. All items available through the 7NOW app are available through the 7NOW Gold Pass service throughout the United States. Real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their orders. New members can enjoy a 14-day free trial period during which delivery fees will be waived.

The convenience store operator has celebrated Pi Day, named in honor of the mathematical constant approximately equal to 3.14159 with a permanently repeating pattern, by offering special pizza deals for several years. In 2021, 7-Eleven provided a meal to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States, for every whole pizza purchase made on the lighthearted holiday.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.