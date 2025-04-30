7-Eleven Serves Up Sizzling Cinco de Mayo Deals

Additionally, in honor of the Mexican cultural holiday, 7NOW Delivery is bringing the feast straight to customers' doorsteps. The app will let them enjoy 50% off Laredo Taco orders of $20 or more.

"Cinco de Mayo is a time to come together around delicious food and shared traditions," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven. "At Laredo Taco Company locations and across our 7-Eleven family of brands, we're dedicated to bringing customers the bold tastes they love, plus deals that make it easy to join in on the festivities."

Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can keep the celebration going at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores with $3 discounts on select packs of Mexican beers, including Modelo, Corona and Dos Equis.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is also a two-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program, along with its supplier partners.