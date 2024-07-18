7-Eleven Supports Motorists Impacted by Hurricane Beryl
New rewards members can save 11 cents per gallon on their first seven trips, after which they'll receive the usual everyday savings of 5 cents per gallon.
Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and nurses who qualify using ID.me, an identity network company that allows people to provide proof of their legal identity and community affiliations online, can also receive a 5 cent per gallon fuel discount, while students can receive a 3 cent discount.
Though the company's stores are found worldwide, 7-Eleven's community-oriented work can often be hyperlocal. In May, the retailer made a surprise donation of $5,000 to the Warren Lincoln Wrestling Group in Warren, Mich., and Beat the Streets Detroit, in honor of wrestling coach Ken Kaercher's support for youth in his hometown.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.