7-Eleven Supports Motorists Impacted by Hurricane Beryl

The company launched a limited-time fuel discount designed for loyalty members.
Amanda Koprowski
IRVING, Texas — In the wake of the damage from Hurricane Beryl, 7-Eleven Inc. is offering a special fuel loyalty program designed to help those affected by the storm

With Houston located just a few hours south of the c-store-operator's home base in Irving, and the city still undergoing recovery efforts for both their infrastructure and power supply, 7-Eleven reiterated its support for the local community by creating the program specifically to help friends and neighbors affected by the storm.

From now until July 20, all 7Rewards members can receive a 20 cent fuel discount at any participating 7-Eleven store. The loyalty program is free to join, and new and existing members can stack the discount with additional deals in the 7Rewards app for even more savings.

New rewards members can save 11 cents per gallon on their first seven trips, after which they'll receive the usual everyday savings of 5 cents per gallon. 

Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and nurses who qualify using ID.me, an identity network company that allows people to provide proof of their legal identity and community affiliations online, can also receive a 5 cent per gallon fuel discount, while students can receive a 3 cent discount.

Though the company's stores are found worldwide, 7-Eleven's community-oriented work can often be hyperlocal. In May, the retailer made a surprise donation of $5,000 to the Warren Lincoln Wrestling Group in Warren, Mich., and Beat the Streets Detroit, in honor of wrestling coach Ken Kaercher's support for youth in his hometown.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

