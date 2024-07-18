7-Eleven Supports Motorists Impacted by Hurricane Beryl

IRVING, Texas — In the wake of the damage from Hurricane Beryl, 7-Eleven Inc. is offering a special fuel loyalty program designed to help those affected by the storm

With Houston located just a few hours south of the c-store-operator's home base in Irving, and the city still undergoing recovery efforts for both their infrastructure and power supply, 7-Eleven reiterated its support for the local community by creating the program specifically to help friends and neighbors affected by the storm.

From now until July 20, all 7Rewards members can receive a 20 cent fuel discount at any participating 7-Eleven store. The loyalty program is free to join, and new and existing members can stack the discount with additional deals in the 7Rewards app for even more savings.

