Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven Inc., Casey's, Love's Travel Stops & Sheetz

7-Eleven Inc.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. made a surprise check presentation to the Warren Lincoln Wrestling Group in Warren, Mich., and Beat the Streets Detroit in honor of Coach Ken Kaercher's support for youth in his hometown.

The company joined the wrestling team and representatives from the nonprofit organization at Warren Lincoln High School to surprise Kaercher with a $5,000 donation in honor of his more than 20 years supporting youth in his hometown of Warren. The coach also had a longstanding relationship with 7-Eleven, using rewards of giant Slurpees as incentives for his students.

The donation will be used to purchase equipment for the team and the Beat the Streets Detroit program, the latter of which encompasses wrestling instruction, tutoring, STEM exposure and mentorship from dedicated and qualified coaches, tutors and mentors, all dedicated to Detroit area youths.

Casey's General Stores Inc.

In 2024, Casey's awarded $1 million in grants to 60 public and nonprofit, private schools through its Cash for Classrooms program.

Awards this year included $50,000 to an Omaha, Neb., school to update and enhance their playground; $35,700 for book vending machines at five elementary schools in Des Moines, Iowa; and $25,000 to a Knoxville, Tenn., high school to create a college and career center.

"Creating opportunities to learn and grow and experience the world is one of the best gifts we can give kids and have a positive impact in our communities," said Katie Petru, director of communications and community at Casey's. "We are grateful for the generosity of our guests, team members and partners who help us make an even greater impact."

The annual Cash for Classrooms program provides grants ranging from $3,000 to $50,000 to support physical improvements to school buildings and playgrounds, requests for books and educational materials, and community engagement and extracurricular activities.

Since 2020, Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's has awarded more than 320 grants to schools throughout its 17-state footprint.