Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven Inc., Casey's, Love's Travel Stops & Sheetz

Circle K
Circle K presented a $313,000 check to community partner and nonprofit, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, which honors the sacrifices of the fallen military heroes by supporting their children through college scholarships and educational counseling.
On May 23, Circle K donated 10% of its profits from fuel sales from its Circle K Fuel Day event at more than 5,500 stores nationwide, resulting in more than $260,000 for college funds.
The retailer had previously partnered with the charity and PepsiCo to support its Rolling Remembrance tour, amplifying the organization's mission by donating $50,000 to the cause.
The brand presented the donation in San Antonio, Texas, a community with deep military roots and more than 150 Circle K stores, on May 31 with the help of San Antonio basketball legend and veteran, David "The Admiral" Robinson.
Circle K is the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
CITGO Petroleum Corp.
Since the launch of CITGO Caring For Our Coast in 2014, the program has seen more than 200,000 hours of volunteer time; nearly 1 million trees and grasses planted; more than 520,000 pounds of trash collected; and 12,000 acres of land restored.
[Read more: CITGO & Folk Oil Pilot Electric Vehicle Charging in Michigan]
The coastal conservation and restoration program, which began in honor of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, has evolved over the last decade into the company's banner corporate citizenship program to protect vulnerable habitats. Houston-based CITGO works with community leaders, elected officials and nonprofit organizations to address shared challenges and improve habitats through grants, volunteer efforts and education.
"While we are recognizing a significant milestone, we never lose sight of why we remain committed to caring for our coast," said Kresha Sivinski, CITGO vice president of human resources and support services. "The work we do today is so important for future generations."
To honor Caring For Our Coast's anniversary this year, CITGO will host several volunteer events near its locations in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas. CITGO also plans to award $1 million in grants in 2024 to longtime and new partners working in restoration.