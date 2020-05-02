​7-Eleven Testing Cashierless Store Concept

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc., winner of the 2019 Convenience Store News Technology Leader of the Year award, is living up to its reputation with the debut of a cashierless store at its corporate headquarters in Irving.

During the pilot, the 700-square-foot non-traditional store is available to 7-Eleven employees.

The shopping experience is simple: Employees download an app, sign up, check in at the store, enter the store, shop and exit. A detailed receipt appears in the app automatically after he or she exits.

A proprietary mixture of algorithms and predictive technology enables the store system to separate individual customers and their purchases from others in the store, according to the c-store retailer.

"Ultimately, our goal is to exceed consumers' expectations for faster, easier transactions and a seamless shopping experience," said Mani Suri, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief information officer. "Introducing new store technology to 7-Eleven employees first has proven to be a very productive way to test and learn before launching to a wider audience. They are honest and candid with their feedback, which enables us to learn and quickly make adjustments to improve the experience.

"This in-house, custom built technology by 7-Eleven engineers is designed for our current and future customers. We continue to innovate, and coupling fresh, innovative, healthy food options with a frictionless shopping experience could be a game-changer," he added.

A cashierless concept marks another innovative technological advancement from 7-Eleven. Last year, it introduced Mobile Checkout, allowing customers to skip the line and pay using their smartphone. The c-store operator also added 7NOW Pins to its mobile app. The proprietary technology allows customers to order the delivery service to public locations that may not have traditional addresses, like parks, beaches and more.

"Retail technology is evolving at a rapid pace and customer expectations are driving the evolution," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "Our team is dedicated to continuing 7-Eleven's legacy of innovation with industry-leading digital solutions. Most recently that has included our award winning 7Rewards loyalty platform, 7NOW on-demand delivery, mobile checkout, and now our new cashierless store."

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.