7-Eleven Unveils Basketball-Themed Fashion Collaboration

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is keeping fans looking fresh this summer with the release of a limited-edition apparel collection in partnership with Overtime and Easy Otabor, a designer, entrepreneur and art curator.

The basketball-themed fashion is slated to drop Friday, Aug. 5, at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations.

The streetwear-meets-sportswear designs will feature fan-favorite products like Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp fountain beverages subtly intertwined with basketball themes, according to the retailer.

Included in the collection are 7-Eleven and Speedway-branded hoodies, T-shirts, hats and mesh shorts.

"I'm excited to share that we're back with yet another collab for Brainfreeze Season that we think our customers are going to love," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "It's been a pleasure collaborating with Easy Otabor and Overtime on this 'slam dunk' capsule, and we can't wait to see how our customers wear these designs both in and out of stores."

The Overtime x 7-Eleven collection, curated by Easy Otabor,is inspired by "Game to Eleven," the phrase popularized by pick-up basketball, according to 7-Eleven.

"Overtime was built on creating an impactful digital community and brand, while Easy is one of the most influential people in art, streetwear and overall taste. 7-Eleven and Speedway are staples in our communities so partnering together on this collection just made sense," said Tyler Rutstein, vice president and general merchandise manager at Overtime/OTE. "We wanted to create something that was bold and playful with a nod to each of our respective styles."

Customers can win the full capsule by purchasing select products at 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes stores. Individual merchandise will also be available for purchase starting at $50.

Participating products include Big Gulp fountain beverages, Slurpee drinks, Big Bite Hot Dogs, Red Bull, Fanta, Reese's, and Dunkaroos. Customers can also purchase the product featured on their 7-Eleven and Speedway app each week, earning double entries for double the chance to win.

To get a chance to win the collection, customers can purchase select items through 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or via 7NOW delivery.

"7-Eleven is one of the most recognized brands in the world, and to partner with them on such an iconic project is an honor," said designer Easy Otabor. "Integrating 7-Eleven's renowned branding with my personal style resulted in a collection that people of all ages would enjoy, with a touch of nostalgia."

The basketball-themed fashion collaboration is part of 7-Eleven's celebrations during its "Brainfreeze Season," a time to hang loose, try new things, make unforgettable memories and take summer from a "10 to an Eleven," as Convenience Store News reported.

Last month, the retailer hit the runway with snack-inspired fashion by inviting customers to win sneakers, hoodies and other items themed with popular brand aesthetics.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.