7-Eleven Goes Live With New Online Merchandise Store

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is offering even more items to its fashionista fans.

On Aug. 24, the convenience store retailer launched its 7Collection, a specially curated online merchandise shop that features exclusive apparel and accessories inspired by 7-Eleven and its fan-favorite products like Big Gulp and Slurpee drinks.

The shop's offerings won't be available anywhere else, and for its first seven days in existence, customers will receive 11 percent off all 7Collection items if they use the code 7Collection11.

A little bit of everything is available in the 7Collection shop. Offerings include vintage tees, hats and an assortment of unique memorabilia. To get the party started, 7-Eleven is sharing two iconic merchandise drops:

The Cars of 7 ‑ Eleven Collection — An ode to the brand's car-loving fans and the popular #CarsOf7ELEVEn hashtag, this collection boasts legendary threads, a trucker hat, car decal and the iconic coffee-scented air freshener first debuted in Model 711.

The Slurpee Collection — A celebration of the iconic, internationally recognized frozen beverage that has captivated 7 ‑ Eleven fans for more than 55 years, the Slurpee Collection encompasses both retro and modern Slurpee drink apparel, accessories and collectibles.

"Over the past 95 years, 7‑Eleven has become more than just a convenience store. It's a destination for snacking, a photoshoot backdrop, a music video stage, a haven for car lovers — and an essential staple in our customers' lives," said Marissa Jarratt, 7‑Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "We hope this swag serves as another reminder to our customers that we're always here to help make their day a little more awesome."

Fans can visit 7‑Eleven.com/7collection to view available merchandise and stay up to date on the latest collection offerings.

The 7Collection shop is one of several fashion- and merchandise-themed initiatives from the convenience store operator. In July, the retailer gave 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes shoppers the chance to win bespoke apparel and accessories, including pairs of Slurpee x What the Fanta, 7-Eleven x Dunkaroos and Shoe Surgeon x Reese's custom sneakers. Customers also had the chance to win a break dancing-inspired Red Bull BC One capsule featuring Fred, as well as the Flamin' Hot x Braille collection, featuring a crewneck sweatshirt, hat, skateboard and shoes with flame-printed shoelaces.

Additionally, earlier this month 7-Eleven released a limited-edition apparel collection in partnership with Overtime and Easy Otabor, a designer, entrepreneur and art curator. The streetwear-meets-sportswear designs feature fan-favorite products like Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp fountain beverages subtly intertwined with basketball themes, according to the retailer. Included in the collection are 7-Eleven and Speedway-branded hoodies, T-shirts, hats and mesh shorts.

The Overtime x 7-Eleven collection, curated by Easy Otabor,is inspired by "Game to Eleven," the phrase popularized by pick-up basketball, according to 7-Eleven.

"Overtime was built on creating an impactful digital community and brand, while Easy is one of the most influential people in art, streetwear and overall taste. 7-Eleven and Speedway are staples in our communities so partnering together on this collection just made sense," said Tyler Rutstein, vice president and general merchandise manager at Overtime/OTE. "We wanted to create something that was bold and playful with a nod to each of our respective styles."

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. The company also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.