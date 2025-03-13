7-Eleven's Network to Offer St. Patrick's Day Deals
"Dollar Days" are back with $1 pricing on snacks, drinks and treats from March 10-31.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
From March 10 through 31, "Dollar Days" are back with $1 deals on snacks, drinks and treats. Delas include:
- Week 1 (March 10–16): Discount applicable only on Quaker Chewy Bars (1.4-ounce), Pecan Nation (1-ounce), Keebler Soft Batch Chocolate Chip Cookies (2.2-ounce), Pop-Tarts (two-count, 3.3- and 3.5-ounce), Orbit Spearmint and Peppermint Gum (14-count packs), Reese's Original, Kit Kat Original, Hershey's Original, Hershey's Almond (standard size), Fusion Energy, 7-Select Gummi Bears & Worms (7-ounce), 7-Select Chips and Pork Rinds.
- Week 2 (March 17–23): Discount applicable only on 7-Select Juice & Tea Cocktails (23.9-ounce), Nature Valley Bars (1.2- and 1.5-ounce), Planters Nuts (1.5- and 2.5-ounce), Snickers & Twix (standard size), M&M Peanut & Skittles (standard size), Gushers (1.9-ounce), Mentos Rolls, 7-Select Sticks and Combos (0.8-ounce).
- Week 3 (March 24–31): Discount applicable only on Body Armor Water (1-liter), Body Armor Flash IV (20-ounce), Rice Krispies Treats (1.3-ounce), private brand sunflower seeds (2-ounce) and peanuts (2.5-ounce), Combos (3-ounce), Keebler Crackers (two-count, 1.8-ounce), Kinder Bueno, Kinder Chocolate and Butterfinger (standard size), Nerds Rope (standard size).
Luck can also be on customers' side all year with the chance to win a daily grand prize of $5,000 through the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps. Throughout all of 2025, loyalty members can shop, scan their rewards app and play the in-app game for a shot at $5,000 every day.
Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.