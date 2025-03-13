7-Eleven's Network to Offer St. Patrick's Day Deals

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is bringing the spirit of St. Patrick's Day to customers across its network of brands, including 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes.

Whether at home, heading to a parade or just embracing the luck of the Irish, 7-Eleven fans can strike gold this St. Patrick's Day through exclusive offers. The convenience store chain will deliver luck straight to customers' doors for a discounted price. On March 17, 7NOW Delivery app users can get $17 off orders of $30 or more using the promo code "Lucky."

Additionally, Shamrock season wouldn't be complete without a limited-edition St. Patrick's Day doughnut. The treat is topped with white icing and green and gold sprinkles.