7-Eleven's Private Label Packaging Garners Multiple Honors

IRVING, Texas — Brandimage, a global consultancy of brand equity architects and designers, was honored with Silver and Bronze awards at the Vertex Awards 2018 International Private Brand Design Competition for its packaging design excellence for 7-Eleven Inc.

The Vertex Awards is a global competition devoted exclusively to the art of private brand package design. Judging criteria is based on creativity, marketability and innovation.

In the Beauty category, Brandimage was awarded Vertex Silver for its package design of 7-Eleven's Simply Me Beauty, a cosmetic line made up of 40 items that the convenience store retailer unveiled last year. In the Beverages: Non-Alcoholic category, the consultancy group was awarded Vertex Silver and Vertex Bronze for its package design of 7-Select GO!Smart Cold Pressed Juice and 7-Select GO!Yum Cold Brew Coffee, respectively.