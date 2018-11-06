7-Eleven's Private Label Packaging Garners Multiple Honors
IRVING, Texas — Brandimage, a global consultancy of brand equity architects and designers, was honored with Silver and Bronze awards at the Vertex Awards 2018 International Private Brand Design Competition for its packaging design excellence for 7-Eleven Inc.
The Vertex Awards is a global competition devoted exclusively to the art of private brand package design. Judging criteria is based on creativity, marketability and innovation.
In the Beauty category, Brandimage was awarded Vertex Silver for its package design of 7-Eleven's Simply Me Beauty, a cosmetic line made up of 40 items that the convenience store retailer unveiled last year. In the Beverages: Non-Alcoholic category, the consultancy group was awarded Vertex Silver and Vertex Bronze for its package design of 7-Select GO!Smart Cold Pressed Juice and 7-Select GO!Yum Cold Brew Coffee, respectively.
According to Brandimage Chief Creative Officer Don Childs, during its four-year partnership, the consultancy group's design of 7-Eleven private brands products have won 25 national and international awards recognizing both product and packaging excellence.
"We are extremely proud of our strong relationship with 7-Eleven and to have contributed to the growth of the private brand program and 7-Eleven itself," he commented. "It's hard to find a group who appreciates the ROI of design more than 7-Eleven's private brands team. 7-Eleven's mission to redefine the meaning of convenience through private brands, inspires us to tell a meaningful story through beautiful design that connects brands and consumers through packaging."
"7-Eleven strongly believes that the quality of the packaging outside should reflect the quality of the product on the inside. Brandimage understands this — that meaningful packaging design influences consumers to keep coming back to purchase and repurchase their favorite brand products," he concluded.
Brandimage is an SGK Group company, which is part of Matthews International Corp.
Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America.