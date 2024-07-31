80 Retailers Warned Over Sale of Unauthorized E-Cigarette Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to 80 brick-and-mortar retailers in 15 different states for selling unauthorized e-cigarette products popular with youth, including Elf Bar and Lost Mary.

The agency also filed complaints for civil money penalties (CMPs) against eight other retailers who failed to take action after being previously warned about selling unauthorized e-cigarettes.

For the retailers receiving the CMPs, the FDA previously issued warning letters for their sale of unauthorized tobacco products. Follow-up inspections revealed that the retailers had failed to correct the violations, and the agency is now seeking $20,678 from each retailer, which is commensurate with other penalties the agency has sought this year.