ACR PrimeWare Compostable Straw

Made from cellulosic material, it combines the performance of plastic with the sustainability of paper.
AmerCareRoyal PrimeWare Compostable Straw
Sustainable packaging and foodservice essentials provider ACR introduces the PrimeWare Compostable Straw crafted from cellulosic material. Bearing both a BPI Industrial Compostability Certification and TUV OK Home Compostable Certification, the straw is intended to combine the performance of a plastic straw with the sustainability footprint of a paper one. Unlike paper straws that can become soggy and deteriorate quickly, the PrimeWare Compostable Straw maintains its integrity. Available in four in-demand sizes, these straws can cater to a wide range of usage needs across various industries, including foodservice providers, restaurants and cafes. 

