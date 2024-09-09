ACR PrimeWare Compostable Straw

Sustainable packaging and foodservice essentials provider ACR introduces the PrimeWare Compostable Straw crafted from cellulosic material. Bearing both a BPI Industrial Compostability Certification and TUV OK Home Compostable Certification, the straw is intended to combine the performance of a plastic straw with the sustainability footprint of a paper one. Unlike paper straws that can become soggy and deteriorate quickly, the PrimeWare Compostable Straw maintains its integrity. Available in four in-demand sizes, these straws can cater to a wide range of usage needs across various industries, including foodservice providers, restaurants and cafes.