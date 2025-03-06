Anheuser-Busch and 1st Phorm teamed up to launch a new energy drink, Phorm Energy. The partnership will also include sports and entertainment mogul Dana White, who has built some of the world's most recognizable brands. Phorm Energy uses high-quality ingredients designed to help provide the hydration and mental focus needed to reach even the most ambitious goals, according to the companies. Derived from green tea extract, a natural source of caffeine, and crafted with zero sugar and zero artificial flavors, Phorm Energy is available in 16-ounce single cans in four invigorating flavors: Screamin' Freedom, Blue Blitz, Orange Fury, and Grape Smash.