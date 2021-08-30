Sharp NEC Display Solutions partners with Avery Dennison to deliver an innovative, interactive AV solution: ActiveScene. Combining Avery Dennison’s Vela Dynamic System and NEC projection technology, ActiveScene provides a comprehensive AV solution to transform existing windows into engaging, eye-catching displays. ActiveScene can be retrofitted to any window or glass surface. Controlled electronically, the film becomes opaque upon command to create a dynamic canvas where users can project a unique AV experience to their audiences. When ActiveScene is not in use, the glass remains transparent. The ActiveScene complete digital display solution includes the NEC projector, lens and standard mount, VELA film, VELA designated controller, media player, and basic content management system.