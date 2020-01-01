AcuLink Endpoint Connection ServiceAcumera solution provides clients secure, remote access to inherently insecure devices.
Acumera's AcuLink Endpoint Connection Service allows endpoint devices to be completely isolated on local network segments and accessed remotely securely. The service enables PCI DSS-compliant remote access by authorized operations and support personnel from any location, often without special software clients. Rather than traveling to a retail site, personnel can securely connect from remote locations to resolve issues and maximize availability to keep stores up and running. The AcuLink Endpoint app, available via Acumera’s PCI DSS-compliant AcuVigil platform, enables: simple one-click activation of remote sessions; predefined, automatic disconnection of remote sessions; authenticated, logged and secured ephemeral connections; remote access of POS to accelerate service and reduce technician travel and expense; and compliant, remote access to legacy devices like DVRs and ATGs.