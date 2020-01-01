Acumera's AcuLink Endpoint Connection Service allows endpoint devices to be completely isolated on local network segments and accessed remotely securely. The service enables PCI DSS-compliant remote access by authorized operations and support personnel from any location, often without special software clients. Rather than traveling to a retail site, personnel can securely connect from remote locations to resolve issues and maximize availability to keep stores up and running. The AcuLink Endpoint app, available via Acumera’s PCI DSS-compliant AcuVigil platform, enables: simple one-click activation of remote sessions; predefined, automatic disconnection of remote sessions; authenticated, logged and secured ephemeral connections; remote access of POS to accelerate service and reduce technician travel and expense; and compliant, remote access to legacy devices like DVRs and ATGs.