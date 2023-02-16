Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) introduced ADD Energy Assist, a mobile warehouse management tool that streamlines inventory audits for lubricants, service parts and other warehouse items. The new solution facilitates inventory audits through barcode scanning and an automatic interface with ADD Energy E3 and Energy E360 back-office software. With ADD Energy Assist, clients can have warehouse scanning capabilities on an Android device, facilitate inventory audits through barcode scanning of warehouse inventory, and save time and improve accuracy. The company will to develop the program through individual client feedback and user group direction.