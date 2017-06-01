ADD Systems Dealer Sales Settlement Module

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) announced a new software release for wholesale fuel distributors with commissioned dealers. The new Dealer Sales Settlement Module allows wholesale fuel distributors to get creative with their dealers to increase sales and drive more revenue to the bottom line. This feature makes it easy for wholesale fuel distributors to accurately track gallons sold and calculate commission earnings. Updated commission setup and processing now provides flexible options for distributors. Individual consignees’ needs can be addressed with customized statements, with various commission structures such as cents per unit, graduated, or fixed commissions.